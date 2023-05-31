AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) Short Interest Update

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 765,800 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the April 30th total of 855,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 204,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,569,553 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 831,999 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $830,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,947,140 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 19,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ ACRX opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $7.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 million, a PE ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.51.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.90). AcelRx Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2,696.50% and a negative return on equity of 93.99%. On average, research analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies use in medically supervised settings. The firm’s portfolio includes DSUVIA, DZUVEO, Zalviso, ARX-02 and ARX-03. The company was founded by Thomas A. Schreck and Pamela Pierce Palmer on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

