Comparing FingerMotion (NASDAQ:FNGR) and Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX)

FingerMotion (NASDAQ:FNGR – Get Rating) and Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FingerMotion and Vertex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FingerMotion $26.88 million 3.16 -$4.94 million ($0.17) -10.12 Vertex $491.62 million 6.51 -$12.30 million ($0.21) -100.47

FingerMotion has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vertex. Vertex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FingerMotion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

FingerMotion has a beta of -1.01, indicating that its share price is 201% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vertex has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for FingerMotion and Vertex, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FingerMotion 0 0 0 0 N/A Vertex 2 3 5 0 2.30

Vertex has a consensus price target of $21.33, indicating a potential upside of 1.11%. Given Vertex’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vertex is more favorable than FingerMotion.

Profitability

This table compares FingerMotion and Vertex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FingerMotion -26.19% -121.29% -54.24% Vertex -5.91% 12.20% 3.85%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.2% of FingerMotion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.5% of Vertex shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of FingerMotion shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 46.1% of Vertex shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vertex beats FingerMotion on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FingerMotion

FingerMotion, Inc. engages in the provision of mobile payment and recharge services in the China market. It principally earns revenue by providing these services to customers of China Unicom and China Mobile. The company was founded by Michael Thomas Brigante and Charles Thomas McMillen on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc. provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions. The company sells its software products through software license and software as a service subscriptions. It also provides implementation and training services in connection with its software license and cloud subscriptions, transaction tax returns outsourcing, and other tax-related services. Vertex, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

