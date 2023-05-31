Comparing Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) & THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY)

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Rating) and THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and THK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shionogi & Co., Ltd. 43.92% 18.01% 15.54% THK 5.41% 6.08% 3.82%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and THK’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shionogi & Co., Ltd. $2.99 billion 4.48 $1.02 billion $1.27 8.57 THK $2.98 billion 0.95 $160.30 million $0.67 16.21

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has higher revenue and earnings than THK. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than THK, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

0.1% of Shionogi & Co., Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. THK pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. pays out 11.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. THK pays out 38.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and THK, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shionogi & Co., Ltd. 1 0 0 0 1.00 THK 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, THK has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. beats THK on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shionogi & Co., Ltd.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. engages in the research, development, supply, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. Its products include prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs, diagnostic regents, medical devices and others. The company was founded by Gisaburo Shiono on March 17, 1878 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

About THK

THK CO., LTD. engages in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. It offers machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws, and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, Americas, Europe, China, and Others. The company was founded by Hiroshi Teramachi on April 10, 1971 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

