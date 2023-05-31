Reviewing UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) and UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and UMH Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital 0 2 4 0 2.67 UMH Properties 0 0 4 0 3.00

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has a consensus target price of $43.71, suggesting a potential upside of 85.39%. UMH Properties has a consensus target price of $21.75, suggesting a potential upside of 43.94%. Given Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital is more favorable than UMH Properties.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital 8.09% 10.85% 3.77% UMH Properties -4.78% -3.04% -0.72%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and UMH Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UMH Properties has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.8% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.3% of UMH Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of UMH Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and UMH Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital $239.74 million 9.04 $41.50 million $0.21 112.29 UMH Properties $195.78 million 4.69 -$4.85 million ($0.67) -22.55

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has higher revenue and earnings than UMH Properties. UMH Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. UMH Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital pays out 752.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. UMH Properties pays out -122.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years and UMH Properties has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital beats UMH Properties on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

(Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. engages in the business of investing in climate solutions and the provision of capital to assets developed by companies in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets. It focuses on generating attractive returns from a diversified portfolio of project company investments with long-term, predictable cash flows from proven technologies that reduce carbon emissions or increase resilience to climate change. The company was founded on November 7, 2012 and is headquartered in Annapolis, MD.

About UMH Properties

(Get Rating)

UMH Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities in seven states throughout the northeast. These states include New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana and Michigan. Manufactured home communities provide long-term appreciation, recession resistant qualities, and stable income streams. The firm also leases manufactured homes to residents. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Freehold, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.