Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:GOLD) & Canadian Critical Minerals (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Head-To-Head Comparison

Canadian Critical Minerals (OTCMKTS:RIINF – Get Rating) and Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:GOLD – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Canadian Critical Minerals and Barrick Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Canadian Critical Minerals alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Critical Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Barrick Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Critical Minerals N/A -7.48% -3.65% Barrick Gold 1.06% 3.46% 2.39%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Canadian Critical Minerals and Barrick Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

56.8% of Barrick Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Barrick Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Canadian Critical Minerals has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barrick Gold has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Canadian Critical Minerals and Barrick Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Critical Minerals $100,000.00 70.80 -$3.46 million N/A N/A Barrick Gold $11.01 billion 2.67 $432.00 million $0.06 279.67

Barrick Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Canadian Critical Minerals.

Summary

Barrick Gold beats Canadian Critical Minerals on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canadian Critical Minerals

(Get Rating)

Canadian Critical Minerals, Inc. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties throughout Canada. It focuses on Bull River Mine, Thierry, and Alpine property. The company was founded on October 13, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corp. engages in the production and sale of gold, copper, and related activities. It also provides exploration and mining development. It operates through the following business segments: Carlin, Cortez, Turquoise Ridge, Pueblo Viejo, Loulo-Gounkoto, Kibali, Veladero, North Mara, Bulyanhulu, and Others. The Others segments includes Long Canyon, Phoenix, Nevada Gold Mines, Hemlo, Latin America and Asia Pacific, North Mara, Tongon, Buzwagi, and Africa and Middle East. The company was founded by Peter D. Munk in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Critical Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Critical Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.