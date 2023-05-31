Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Receives $43.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.25.
RYAAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on Ryanair from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.
Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $105.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.57 and a 200-day moving average of $89.78. The company has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.45. Ryanair has a 12 month low of $55.90 and a 12 month high of $107.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It also offers ancillary, core air passenger, non-flight scheduled, and internet-related services. It also involved in in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise. It operates through the following segments: Ryanair DAC, Malta Air, and Other Airlines.
