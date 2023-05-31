Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Receives $43.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.25.

RYAAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on Ryanair from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Ryanair Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $105.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.57 and a 200-day moving average of $89.78. The company has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.45. Ryanair has a 12 month low of $55.90 and a 12 month high of $107.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Institutional Trading of Ryanair

Ryanair Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryanair during the fourth quarter worth about $575,499,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,171,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $487,623,000 after buying an additional 2,064,931 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Ryanair in the 1st quarter worth about $109,120,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Ryanair by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,578,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,655,000 after purchasing an additional 856,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ryanair by 455.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 787,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,836,000 after buying an additional 645,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It also offers ancillary, core air passenger, non-flight scheduled, and internet-related services. It also involved in in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise. It operates through the following segments: Ryanair DAC, Malta Air, and Other Airlines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.