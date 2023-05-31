Reviewing HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR) and LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ)

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) and HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for LegalZoom.com and HeartCore Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LegalZoom.com 1 1 4 0 2.50 HeartCore Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

LegalZoom.com currently has a consensus target price of $12.25, suggesting a potential upside of 12.70%. Given LegalZoom.com’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe LegalZoom.com is more favorable than HeartCore Enterprises.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LegalZoom.com -3.79% -9.32% -3.42% HeartCore Enterprises -21.06% -37.52% -19.04%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LegalZoom.com and HeartCore Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares LegalZoom.com and HeartCore Enterprises’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LegalZoom.com $619.98 million 3.35 -$48.73 million ($0.12) -90.58 HeartCore Enterprises $8.82 million 3.73 -$6.68 million ($0.18) -8.78

HeartCore Enterprises has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LegalZoom.com. LegalZoom.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HeartCore Enterprises, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

LegalZoom.com has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HeartCore Enterprises has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.4% of LegalZoom.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of HeartCore Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 44.6% of LegalZoom.com shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 59.0% of HeartCore Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

LegalZoom.com beats HeartCore Enterprises on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc. operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services. It serves small businesses and individuals. LegalZoom.com, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Glendale, California.

About HeartCore Enterprises

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc., a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement. The company also provides data analytics services that allow enterprise businesses to create web experiences for their clients. In addition, it operates a digital transformation business that provides customers with robotics process automation, process mining, and task mining to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

