Reviewing Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) and Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO)

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) and Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Shockwave Medical and Venus Concept’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shockwave Medical $557.17 million 18.14 $216.00 million $6.34 43.56 Venus Concept $99.50 million 0.12 -$43.70 million ($9.65) -0.23

Shockwave Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Venus Concept. Venus Concept is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shockwave Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Shockwave Medical has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Venus Concept has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Shockwave Medical and Venus Concept’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shockwave Medical 43.18% 55.22% 41.44% Venus Concept -47.79% -426.69% -36.40%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Shockwave Medical and Venus Concept, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shockwave Medical 1 2 6 0 2.56 Venus Concept 0 1 2 0 2.67

Shockwave Medical currently has a consensus price target of $273.78, indicating a potential downside of 0.86%. Given Shockwave Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Shockwave Medical is more favorable than Venus Concept.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.6% of Shockwave Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Shockwave Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 51.4% of Venus Concept shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Shockwave Medical beats Venus Concept on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shockwave Medical

Shockwave Medical, Inc. operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease. The company was founded by Daniel Hawkins, John M. Adams, and Todd J. Brinton in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept, Inc. develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss. The company was founded on November 22, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

