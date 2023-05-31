Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Short Interest Update

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,930,000 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the April 30th total of 3,170,000 shares. Approximately 9.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 471,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.
Adicet Bio Trading Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ:ACET opened at $5.61 on Wednesday. Adicet Bio has a 1-year low of $5.13 and a 1-year high of $21.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.20.
Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.16). Equities analysts forecast that Adicet Bio will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently commented on ACET shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adicet Bio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.
Adicet Bio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer. It also focuses on developing a pipeline of “off-the-shelf“ gamma delta T cells. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
