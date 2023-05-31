Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Short Interest Up 8.1% in May

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,890,000 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the April 30th total of 3,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 641,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 70,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 156.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 11,903 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.7% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 388,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,411,000 after acquiring an additional 13,908 shares during the period. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 15.3% during the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 21,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACHC. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Acadia Healthcare to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Stephens lowered their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.10.

Acadia Healthcare Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $68.94 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.74. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Acadia Healthcare has a 1 year low of $63.20 and a 1 year high of $89.85.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $675.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.17 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 10.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

