ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Short Interest Up 7.7% in May

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the April 30th total of 2,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 646,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACM Research

In other news, Director Haiping Dun sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $452,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 889,116 shares in the company, valued at $10,722,738.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lisa Feng sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $278,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at $618,512.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Haiping Dun sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $452,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 889,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,722,738.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACM Research

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in ACM Research by 210.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ACM Research by 160.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ACM Research during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in ACM Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACM Research Stock Performance

ACMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ACM Research from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised ACM Research from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Shares of ACM Research stock opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average of $10.38. ACM Research has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $20.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

