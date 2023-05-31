Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Short Interest Update

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the April 30th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 573,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. B. Riley upped their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.33.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 5,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $699,548.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,205 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,010. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Axcelis Technologies news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 4,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $534,940.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,433,024.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 5,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $699,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,796 shares of company stock worth $11,013,147 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,435,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $724,219,000 after buying an additional 124,057 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 6.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,957,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,085,000 after purchasing an additional 180,011 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,786,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,771,000 after acquiring an additional 275,974 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,133,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,951,000 after buying an additional 450,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,594,000 after acquiring an additional 19,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $160.36 on Wednesday. Axcelis Technologies has a 1 year low of $46.41 and a 1 year high of $167.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $254.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.89 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 19.49%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

