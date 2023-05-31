Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Short Interest Down 5.3% in May

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,650,000 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the April 30th total of 4,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Down 1.2 %

ACRS opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $18.96. The company has a market cap of $578.87 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.45.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.02. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 312.32% and a negative return on equity of 46.40%. The company had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. Aclaris Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

ACRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

In other news, Director Neal Walker sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $358,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,285,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,897,775.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $183,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,098.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neal Walker sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $358,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,285,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,897,775.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,800 shares of company stock valued at $554,096. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aclaris Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 8,469 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 81,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 25,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,728,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,045,000 after purchasing an additional 10,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through the Therapeutics and Contract Research segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.