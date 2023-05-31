Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Energous Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:WATT opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.67. Energous has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.57. The stock has a market cap of $27.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.59.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.24 million. Energous had a negative net margin of 3,521.31% and a negative return on equity of 88.08%. Equities analysts forecast that Energous will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Energous

Energous Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Doheny Asset Management CA purchased a new position in Energous during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energous in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Energous in the 1st quarter worth about $4,244,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Energous by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energous by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 32,456 shares in the last quarter. 9.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energous Corp. engages in the development of wireless charging technology. It focuses on the product, WattUp, a wireless power technology consisting of proprietary semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas, that enables radio frequency based charging for electronic devices.

