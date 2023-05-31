DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

XRAY has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.13.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance

Shares of XRAY opened at $36.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.28. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $43.24.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.16 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a positive return on equity of 8.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Insider Activity at DENTSPLY SIRONA

In related news, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $157,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,693 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,265.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $261,454.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,517.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $157,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,693 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,265.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DENTSPLY SIRONA

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 61.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,833,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,243,000 after buying an additional 117,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 468,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,090,000 after buying an additional 74,629 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

