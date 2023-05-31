Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Signature Bank presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $174.53.
Signature Bank Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $0.13 on Tuesday. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $226.59. The company has a market cap of $8.31 million, a PE ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.
About Signature Bank
Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.
