Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Signature Bank presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $174.53.

Signature Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $0.13 on Tuesday. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $226.59. The company has a market cap of $8.31 million, a PE ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signature Bank

About Signature Bank

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 4.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 354,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,572,000 after buying an additional 16,724 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $463,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Signature Bank by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 698.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

