SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered SVB Financial Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered SVB Financial Group from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered SVB Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $174.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $338.39.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.20 million, a P/E ratio of 0.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.02 and its 200-day moving average is $159.54. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $39.40 and a one year high of $597.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 243.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 79 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.

