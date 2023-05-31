SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.
SIVB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered SVB Financial Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered SVB Financial Group from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered SVB Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $174.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $338.39.
SVB Financial Group Trading Down 6.7 %
NASDAQ SIVB opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.20 million, a P/E ratio of 0.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.02 and its 200-day moving average is $159.54. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $39.40 and a one year high of $597.16.
SVB Financial Group Company Profile
SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.
