Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $503.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $547.21.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $412.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $516.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $499.36. The stock has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $360.58 and a 12 month high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 65.62%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 25.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total transaction of $2,279,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,286.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total transaction of $683,585.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,822.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total value of $2,279,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,286.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,355 shares of company stock worth $3,821,507 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 38.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

