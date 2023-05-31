Reviewing Wag! Group (PET) & Its Rivals

Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Rating) is one of 60 publicly-traded companies in the “Personal services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Wag! Group to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Wag! Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wag! Group N/A -821.47% -47.98% Wag! Group Competitors -18.95% -34.49% -2.10%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wag! Group and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Wag! Group $54.87 million -$38.57 million -1.22 Wag! Group Competitors $663.29 million $13.21 million 994.52

Analyst Recommendations

Wag! Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Wag! Group. Wag! Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Wag! Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wag! Group 0 0 5 0 3.00 Wag! Group Competitors 201 902 1449 64 2.53

Wag! Group presently has a consensus target price of $6.75, indicating a potential upside of 209.63%. As a group, “Personal services” companies have a potential upside of 17.27%. Given Wag! Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Wag! Group is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.1% of Wag! Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.1% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.2% of Wag! Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.8% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Wag! Group rivals beat Wag! Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Wag! Group Company Profile

Wag! Group Co. develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and access to other services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Purchase, New York.

