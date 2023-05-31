Reviewing Wag! Group (PET) & Its Rivals

Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Rating) is one of 60 publicly-traded companies in the “Personal services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Wag! Group to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.
Profitability
This table compares Wag! Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Wag! Group
|N/A
|-821.47%
|-47.98%
|Wag! Group Competitors
|-18.95%
|-34.49%
|-2.10%
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Wag! Group and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Wag! Group
|$54.87 million
|-$38.57 million
|-1.22
|Wag! Group Competitors
|$663.29 million
|$13.21 million
|994.52
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Wag! Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Wag! Group
|0
|0
|5
|0
|3.00
|Wag! Group Competitors
|201
|902
|1449
|64
|2.53
Wag! Group presently has a consensus target price of $6.75, indicating a potential upside of 209.63%. As a group, “Personal services” companies have a potential upside of 17.27%. Given Wag! Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Wag! Group is more favorable than its rivals.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
88.1% of Wag! Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.1% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.2% of Wag! Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.8% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
Wag! Group rivals beat Wag! Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared.
Wag! Group Company Profile
Wag! Group Co. develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and access to other services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Purchase, New York.
