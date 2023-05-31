Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) vs. KORE Group (NYSE:KORE) Head-To-Head Review

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) and Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.9% of KORE Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.7% of Crexendo shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of KORE Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.6% of Crexendo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares KORE Group and Crexendo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KORE Group $268.45 million 0.45 -$106.20 million ($1.46) -1.09 Crexendo $41.89 million 0.97 -$35.41 million ($1.54) -1.01

Risk and Volatility

Crexendo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than KORE Group. KORE Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crexendo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

KORE Group has a beta of 2.75, indicating that its stock price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crexendo has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares KORE Group and Crexendo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KORE Group -41.99% -23.86% -7.10% Crexendo -85.41% -0.72% -0.59%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for KORE Group and Crexendo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KORE Group 0 1 3 0 2.75 Crexendo 0 0 1 0 3.00

KORE Group presently has a consensus target price of $6.70, indicating a potential upside of 321.38%. Crexendo has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 156.41%. Given KORE Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe KORE Group is more favorable than Crexendo.

About KORE Group

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services. It serves customers operating in a range of sectors, including healthcare, fleet and vehicle management, asset management, communication services, and industrial/manufacturing. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Software Solutions segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services. The software solutions segment focuses on software licenses, software maintenance support and professional services. The company was founded on April 13, 1995 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

