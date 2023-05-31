Analyzing Japan Hotel REIT Investment (OTCMKTS:NIPOF) & Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ)

Japan Hotel REIT Investment (OTCMKTS:NIPOF – Get Rating) and Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Japan Hotel REIT Investment and Cousins Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Japan Hotel REIT Investment N/A N/A N/A Cousins Properties 20.69% 3.47% 2.15%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.2% of Cousins Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Cousins Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Japan Hotel REIT Investment 0 1 1 0 2.50 Cousins Properties 1 3 5 0 2.44

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Japan Hotel REIT Investment and Cousins Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Cousins Properties has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.35%. Given Cousins Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cousins Properties is more favorable than Japan Hotel REIT Investment.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Japan Hotel REIT Investment and Cousins Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Japan Hotel REIT Investment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cousins Properties $762.29 million 4.00 $166.79 million $1.07 18.79

Cousins Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Japan Hotel REIT Investment.

Summary

Cousins Properties beats Japan Hotel REIT Investment on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Japan Hotel REIT Investment

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation(JHR) is the J-REIT that specifies in the hotels. JHR has the basic principle of ensuring the steady growth and stable revenue in mid to long term view to operate asset.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties, Inc. engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

