Analysts Issue Forecasts for Best Buy Co., Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Best Buy in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 26th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the technology retailer will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.20. Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Best Buy’s current full-year earnings is $6.05 per share.

Get Best Buy alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BBY. TheStreet downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.44.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $73.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $93.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.44 and a 200 day moving average of $79.17.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 51.95%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 32.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,885,308 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $773,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,006 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $161,121,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 361.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,720,184 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $134,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,137 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 1,079.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,330,700 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $104,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,350,936 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $664,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 7,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $559,758.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,341.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $402,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,489 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,409.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 7,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $559,758.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,341.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,774 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,413. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 62.27%.

About Best Buy

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.