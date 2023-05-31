Short Interest in Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS) Expands By 14.3%

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1.42% of Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 24.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF alerts:

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BITS opened at $34.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 million, a PE ratio of -68.41 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.65. Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a one year low of $18.69 and a one year high of $42.40.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.