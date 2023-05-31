Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Short Interest Update

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a growth of 14.2% from the April 30th total of 1,340,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 284,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ITRI shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Itron from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Itron in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Itron from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Itron from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Itron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Itron Stock Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $67.87 on Wednesday. Itron has a 12 month low of $39.38 and a 12 month high of $69.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -135.74 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.17 and its 200 day moving average is $55.65.

Institutional Trading of Itron

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $494.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.26 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that Itron will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Itron in the third quarter worth approximately $809,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Itron by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,687 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 298.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Itron by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Itron by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,420,328 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,940,000 after purchasing an additional 16,241 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Itron

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

