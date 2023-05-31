HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF) Short Interest Up 14.3% in May

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

OTCMKTS:HBBHF opened at $134.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.00. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $134.00 and a 1-year high of $134.00.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. Its stationary stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden hardware/plants.

