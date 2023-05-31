Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Short Interest Up 14.2% in May

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 810,600 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the April 30th total of 709,700 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 536,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Griffon

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Griffon during the fourth quarter worth about $14,521,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Griffon by 7.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,656,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $113,304,000 after purchasing an additional 388,996 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC increased its stake in Griffon by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 3,233,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $103,516,000 after buying an additional 338,726 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Griffon by 185.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 369,702 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,232,000 after buying an additional 240,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Griffon by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 428,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,731,000 after buying an additional 237,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of GFF stock opened at $31.96 on Wednesday. Griffon has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $43.74. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.52.

Griffon Cuts Dividend

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.53. Griffon had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a positive return on equity of 40.44%. The business had revenue of $710.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Griffon will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on GFF. TheStreet downgraded Griffon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Stephens cut their price objective on Griffon from $52.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

