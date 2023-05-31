Brokerages Set Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Target Price at C$23.38

Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$23.38.

EFN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Element Fleet Management Stock Performance

Element Fleet Management stock opened at C$20.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.18, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 5.70. Element Fleet Management has a 52-week low of C$12.82 and a 52-week high of C$21.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.72.

Element Fleet Management Announces Dividend

Element Fleet Management ( TSE:EFN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.01. Element Fleet Management had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of C$292.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$267.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Element Fleet Management will post 1.2424429 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Element Fleet Management’s payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 27,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.10, for a total value of C$494,130.00. In other Element Fleet Management news, Director Jay A. Forbes bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$18.50 per share, with a total value of C$1,849,520.00. Also, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 27,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.10, for a total value of C$494,130.00. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

