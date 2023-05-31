Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.93.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Etn. Fr. Colruyt from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Price Performance

Shares of CUYTY opened at $6.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.72. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $10.95.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Company Profile

Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products and fuels. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and FoodService, and Other Activities. The Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers.

