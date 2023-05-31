Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Posted by on May 31st, 2023

Shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTYGet Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.93.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Etn. Fr. Colruyt from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Price Performance

Shares of CUYTY opened at $6.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.72. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $10.95.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products and fuels. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and FoodService, and Other Activities. The Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY)

Receive News & Ratings for Etn. Fr. Colruyt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etn. Fr. Colruyt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.