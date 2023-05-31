Financial Analysis: Jupiter Wellness (JUPW) versus The Competition

Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW – Get Rating) is one of 28 publicly-traded companies in the “Toilet preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Jupiter Wellness to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Jupiter Wellness and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jupiter Wellness -206.26% -189.51% -118.18% Jupiter Wellness Competitors -21.39% 9.04% -6.80%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jupiter Wellness and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Jupiter Wellness $6.20 million -$15.22 million -0.61 Jupiter Wellness Competitors $4.15 billion $295.98 million 36.12

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Jupiter Wellness’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Jupiter Wellness. Jupiter Wellness is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

14.1% of Jupiter Wellness shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.3% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 32.9% of Jupiter Wellness shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.2% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Jupiter Wellness has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jupiter Wellness’ peers have a beta of 33.67, meaning that their average share price is 3,267% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Jupiter Wellness and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jupiter Wellness 0 0 0 0 N/A Jupiter Wellness Competitors 132 1038 1162 26 2.46

As a group, “Toilet preparations” companies have a potential upside of 19.96%. Given Jupiter Wellness’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Jupiter Wellness has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Jupiter Wellness peers beat Jupiter Wellness on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Jupiter Wellness Company Profile

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. develops cannabidiol (CBD) based medical therapeutics and wellness products. The company's clinical pipeline includes CaniDermRX (JW-100), a novel topical formulation containing CBD and aspartame for the treatment of eczema, dermatitis, and actinic keratosis; JW-101, a prescription product for the treatment of burns; and JW-200, a non-prescription lotion/lip balm for the treatment of symptoms of cold sores. It also manufactures, distributes, and markets a line of consumer products, such as CBD-infused sunscreen under the CaniSun brand; CBD-infused skin care lotion under the CaniSkin brand; and products for the dermatological treatments of pain and inflammation under the CaniDermRX brand. The company was formerly known as CBD Brands, Inc. Jupiter Wellness, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

