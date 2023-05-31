Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) PT Lowered to C$25.00 at CSFB

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at CSFB from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$29.00.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian Western Bank stock opened at C$25.05 on Monday. Canadian Western Bank has a one year low of C$21.21 and a one year high of C$30.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$24.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$25.37. The stock has a market cap of C$2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.70.

Insider Activity

Canadian Western Bank ( TSE:CWB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$272.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$275.10 million. Canadian Western Bank had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 32.57%. Analysts predict that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.2563739 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Azfar Karimuddin sold 1,050 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.19, for a total transaction of C$25,401.50. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

