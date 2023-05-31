Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) PT Lowered to C$25.00 at CSFB

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at CSFB from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.20% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$29.00.
Canadian Western Bank Stock Performance
Shares of Canadian Western Bank stock opened at C$25.05 on Monday. Canadian Western Bank has a one year low of C$21.21 and a one year high of C$30.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$24.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$25.37. The stock has a market cap of C$2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.70.
Insider Activity
In other news, Senior Officer Azfar Karimuddin sold 1,050 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.19, for a total transaction of C$25,401.50. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Canadian Western Bank Company Profile
Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.
Read More
- 3 Stocks Worth Buying at 52-Week Lows
- Palantir: The “Sleeper” Play on the AI Revolution
- Can Tesla’s Supercharger Become the Industry Norm? Ford Says Yes
- AI Chip Stock Showdown: The Biggest Winners and Losers
- Can PDD Holdings’ Temu Rival Shein? A $22 Billion Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.