CIBC Lowers Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target to C$27.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at CIBC from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Cormark cut their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, CSFB cut their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$29.00.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of TSE CWB opened at C$25.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.37. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of C$21.21 and a 52-week high of C$30.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.70.

Insider Transactions at Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank ( TSE:CWB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C$0.13. Canadian Western Bank had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 32.57%. The business had revenue of C$272.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$275.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.2563739 EPS for the current year.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Azfar Karimuddin sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.19, for a total value of C$25,401.50. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

