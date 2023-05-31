Brokerages Set Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Target Price at $47.00

Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.00.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Pegasystems from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Pegasystems in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Pegasystems from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pegasystems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Pegasystems in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Pegasystems news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,558 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $74,098.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,507,268.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,558 shares of company stock valued at $120,728. Insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.
Pegasystems Price Performance
PEGA stock opened at $47.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.05. Pegasystems has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $55.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.
Pegasystems Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -2.68%.
About Pegasystems
Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.
