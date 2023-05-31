Brokerages Set Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Target Price at $47.00

Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Pegasystems from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Pegasystems in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Pegasystems from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pegasystems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Pegasystems in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pegasystems news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,558 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $74,098.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,507,268.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,558 shares of company stock valued at $120,728. Insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pegasystems

Pegasystems Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEGA. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Pegasystems by 3.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd increased its position in Pegasystems by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 9,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Pegasystems by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEGA stock opened at $47.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.05. Pegasystems has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $55.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -2.68%.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

