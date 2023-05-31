Zacks Research Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dillard’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $8.26 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $8.24. The consensus estimate for Dillard’s’ current full-year earnings is $33.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dillard’s’ Q1 2025 earnings at $8.92 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Dillard’s from $286.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Dillard’s from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday.

NYSE:DDS opened at $283.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Dillard’s has a fifty-two week low of $193.00 and a fifty-two week high of $417.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $296.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 1.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dillard’s

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDS. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Dillard’s by 55.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Dillard’s by 1.3% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Dillard’s by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Dillard’s by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Dillard’s by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

About Dillard’s

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

