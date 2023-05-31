Dycom Industries, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $6.16 Per Share (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dycom Industries in a research report issued on Thursday, May 25th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $6.16 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.82. The consensus estimate for Dycom Industries’ current full-year earnings is $5.83 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ FY2025 earnings at $6.83 EPS.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.22 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DY. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Dycom Industries from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dycom Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.80.

DY opened at $105.08 on Monday. Dycom Industries has a one year low of $77.33 and a one year high of $122.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.33 and its 200-day moving average is $93.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.30.

In other Dycom Industries news, VP Ryan F. Urness sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $313,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,490,365.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO H Andrew Deferrari sold 10,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $967,639.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,968,276.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ryan F. Urness sold 3,300 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $313,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,490,365.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 40.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,639,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $434,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,595 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,753,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $263,040,000 after purchasing an additional 18,125 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 8.8% in the third quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 2,481,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,104,000 after acquiring an additional 199,950 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,728,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,814,000 after acquiring an additional 524,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 9.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,140,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,787,000 after acquiring an additional 96,268 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

