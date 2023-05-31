Brokerages Set Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI) Target Price at $58.36

Shares of Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.36.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVEI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Nuvei from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Nuvei from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of Nuvei from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Get Nuvei alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvei

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Nuvei by 102.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,269,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,607,000 after buying an additional 3,679,400 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Nuvei by 1.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,133,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,947,000 after acquiring an additional 84,499 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuvei by 20.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,769,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,770,000 after acquiring an additional 824,991 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuvei by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,238,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,546,000 after acquiring an additional 61,226 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Nuvei by 61.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,398,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,819,000 after acquiring an additional 533,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

Nuvei Stock Performance

NVEI opened at $31.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 106.30, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.15. Nuvei has a twelve month low of $23.71 and a twelve month high of $53.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.09). Nuvei had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $220.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nuvei will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nuvei

(Get Rating)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.