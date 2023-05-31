Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.70.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX stock opened at $86.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.77. Blackstone has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $123.18.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total value of $7,337,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,145,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,875,071.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $5,513,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,812,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,934,440.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total transaction of $7,337,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,145,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,875,071.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 10,950,343 shares of company stock worth $18,741,735 and sold 140,632,216 shares worth $1,725,831,950. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,989 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

