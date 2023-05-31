Brokerages Set MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) PT at $334.10

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $334.10.

Several research firms have weighed in on MKTX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MarketAxess from $341.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Atlantic Securities raised MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $321.00 to $403.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on MarketAxess from $302.00 to $308.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $288.00 price target on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

Shares of MKTX opened at $278.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42 and a beta of 0.79. MarketAxess has a 52-week low of $217.44 and a 52-week high of $399.78.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.36 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 35.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 41.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.58, for a total value of $221,414.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,223.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.58, for a total value of $221,414.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,223.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.80, for a total value of $89,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,156 shares in the company, valued at $2,567,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

