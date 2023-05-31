Brokerages Set JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) PT at $157.65

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $157.65.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $137.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $401.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $144.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.73.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,461.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at $77,026,773.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,578 shares of company stock valued at $18,543,247 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% in the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 67.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

