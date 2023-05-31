Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) versus MGO Global (NASDAQ:MGOL) Critical Contrast

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) and MGO Global (NASDAQ:MGOL – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.8% of Columbia Sportswear shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.0% of Columbia Sportswear shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Columbia Sportswear and MGO Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbia Sportswear 0 4 2 0 2.33 MGO Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Columbia Sportswear presently has a consensus target price of $88.13, suggesting a potential upside of 18.11%. Given Columbia Sportswear’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Columbia Sportswear is more favorable than MGO Global.

This table compares Columbia Sportswear and MGO Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbia Sportswear 8.25% 17.10% 10.99% MGO Global N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Columbia Sportswear and MGO Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbia Sportswear $3.46 billion 1.34 $311.44 million $4.67 15.98 MGO Global $1.05 million 13.97 -$2.58 million N/A N/A

Columbia Sportswear has higher revenue and earnings than MGO Global.

Summary

Columbia Sportswear beats MGO Global on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Co. engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada. The company was founded by Paul Lamfrom and Marie Lamfrom in 1938 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

About MGO Global

MGO Global Inc. is a lifestyle brand portfolio company focused on strategically leveraging the fame, celebrity power and global social media influence of athletes, entertainers and other cultural icons to create fresh, modern and compelling product and apparel brands. MGO Global Inc. is headquartered in Florida.

