Brokerages Set PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) PT at $148.82

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $148.82.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PPG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,472,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,266,070,000 after purchasing an additional 68,359 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 6.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,028,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,541,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,356 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,854,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $647,037,000 after purchasing an additional 106,294 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 163,082.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $522,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 22.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,740,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $499,647,000 after purchasing an additional 697,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $134.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries has a 52-week low of $107.06 and a 52-week high of $145.51.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.27%.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

