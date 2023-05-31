Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) vs. Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Head to Head Contrast

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Rating) and Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Magyar Bancorp and Columbia Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magyar Bancorp $32.22 million 2.11 $7.92 million $1.23 8.25 Columbia Financial $296.35 million 5.79 $86.17 million $0.80 20.26

Columbia Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Magyar Bancorp. Magyar Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Columbia Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magyar Bancorp 22.66% 8.14% 1.00% Columbia Financial 23.13% 8.43% 0.87%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Magyar Bancorp and Columbia Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

25.1% of Magyar Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.4% of Columbia Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of Magyar Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Columbia Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Magyar Bancorp and Columbia Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magyar Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Columbia Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

Columbia Financial has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.06%. Given Columbia Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Columbia Financial is more favorable than Magyar Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

Magyar Bancorp has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Columbia Financial has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Columbia Financial beats Magyar Bancorp on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magyar Bancorp

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits, the making of commercial, consumer and home equity loans and the provision of other financial services. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New Brunswick, NJ.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

