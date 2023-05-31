Analyzing MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE) & MSCI (NYSE:MSCI)

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) and MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.2% of MSCI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of MJ shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of MSCI shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 35.9% of MJ shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MSCI and MJ’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MSCI $2.25 billion 16.78 $870.57 million $10.91 43.21 MJ $360,000.00 2.76 -$5.38 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

MSCI has higher revenue and earnings than MJ.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for MSCI and MJ, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MSCI 0 2 7 0 2.78 MJ 0 0 0 0 N/A

MSCI currently has a consensus price target of $567.50, suggesting a potential upside of 20.39%. Given MSCI’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe MSCI is more favorable than MJ.

Profitability

This table compares MSCI and MJ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSCI 38.62% -93.49% 19.08% MJ N/A -332.31% -67.74%

Risk and Volatility

MSCI has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MJ has a beta of -0.06, meaning that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MSCI beats MJ on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc. engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products. The Analytics segment offers risk management, performance attribution and portfolio management content, applications, and services. The ESG and Climate segment is involved in providing provide data, ratings, research, and tools to help investors navigate increasing regulation, meet new client demands and better integrate ESG and climate elements into their investment processes. The All Other-Private Assets segment engages in business intelligence products to real estate owners, managers, developers, and brokers. The company was founded by Andrew Thomas Rudd in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About MJ

MJ Holdings, Inc. operates as a cannabis holding company which provides services to the regulated cannabis industry. It offers cultivation management, licensing support, production management, asset and infrastructure development services. The company was founded by Kwajo Mensah Sarfoh and Paris Balaouras on November 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

