Contrasting Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR) and Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE)

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) and Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hyperfine and Nuwellis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Hyperfine alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hyperfine $6.81 million 15.45 -$73.16 million ($0.88) -1.68 Nuwellis $8.54 million 0.40 -$14.52 million ($88.76) -0.03

Nuwellis has higher revenue and earnings than Hyperfine. Hyperfine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nuwellis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyperfine 0 1 2 0 2.67 Nuwellis 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Hyperfine and Nuwellis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Hyperfine presently has a consensus target price of $3.97, indicating a potential upside of 168.02%. Nuwellis has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 783.39%. Given Nuwellis’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nuwellis is more favorable than Hyperfine.

Profitability

This table compares Hyperfine and Nuwellis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyperfine -775.18% -47.17% -43.48% Nuwellis -195.87% -109.40% -75.52%

Volatility & Risk

Hyperfine has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuwellis has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.7% of Hyperfine shares are held by institutional investors. 26.1% of Hyperfine shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Nuwellis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hyperfine beats Nuwellis on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hyperfine

(Get Rating)

Hyperfine, Inc., a medical device company, provides magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) products. The company's products include Swoop Portable MR imaging system, which offers neuroimaging at the point of care, as well as informs the timely diagnosis and treatment of acute conditions in a wide range of clinical settings. Hyperfine, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

About Nuwellis

(Get Rating)

Nuwellis, Inc. operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment. The company was founded by Crispin Marsh and William S. Peters in November 1999 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

Receive News & Ratings for Hyperfine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyperfine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.