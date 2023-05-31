Financial Comparison: Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT) versus ESAB (NYSE:ESAB)

Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT – Get Rating) and ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.2% of ESAB shares are held by institutional investors. 47.9% of Nauticus Robotics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of ESAB shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nauticus Robotics and ESAB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nauticus Robotics N/A N/A -22.66% ESAB 7.61% 18.50% 6.71%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nauticus Robotics 0 1 2 0 2.67 ESAB 0 1 4 0 2.80

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Nauticus Robotics and ESAB, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Nauticus Robotics currently has a consensus price target of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 187.50%. ESAB has a consensus price target of $70.80, suggesting a potential upside of 18.69%. Given Nauticus Robotics’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Nauticus Robotics is more favorable than ESAB.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nauticus Robotics and ESAB’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nauticus Robotics $11.44 million 8.27 -$28.26 million N/A N/A ESAB $2.59 billion 1.39 $223.75 million $3.29 18.13

ESAB has higher revenue and earnings than Nauticus Robotics.

Summary

ESAB beats Nauticus Robotics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nauticus Robotics

Nauticus Robotics, Inc. develops and offers ocean robotic solutions and cloud software to the ocean industry. The company offers Aquanaut, an autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) with sensor suite, which provides capability to observe and inspect subsea assets or other subsea features; and Argonaut, a derivative product of the Aquanaut, which is used for non-industrial and government applications. It also provides Olympic Arm, an all-electric, work-class manipulator that allows perception-driven decision making for semi-autonomous tasking; ToolKITT software suite, which is a multi-layered, multi-tool, software platform that operates various ocean robotic vehicles through navigational guidance, vehicle, and manipulator control, as well as perception, planning, and execution of tasks; and Hydronaut, an optionally crewed autonomous surface vessel that supports the real-time operations of Aquanaut in long range and deep water commercial applications. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Webster, Texas.

About ESAB

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips. The company's equipment ranges from portable welding machines to large customized automated cutting and welding systems. It also offers a range of software and digital solutions to help its customers increase their productivity, remotely monitor their welding operations, and digitize their documentation. The company sells its products under the ESAB brand to various end markets, such as general industry, construction, infrastructure, transportation, energy, renewable energy, and medical and life sciences. It offers its products through independent distributors and direct salespeople. The company operates in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. ESAB Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, Maryland.

