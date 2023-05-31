Analyzing Twin Vee Powercats (NASDAQ:VEEE) & Forza X1 (NASDAQ:FRZA)

Twin Vee Powercats (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Rating) and Forza X1 (NASDAQ:FRZA – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Twin Vee Powercats and Forza X1, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Twin Vee Powercats alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twin Vee Powercats 0 0 0 0 N/A Forza X1 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

22.4% of Twin Vee Powercats shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of Forza X1 shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.2% of Twin Vee Powercats shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.0% of Forza X1 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Twin Vee Powercats and Forza X1’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twin Vee Powercats $31.99 million 0.34 -$5.14 million ($0.79) -1.97 Forza X1 N/A N/A -$3.63 million ($0.55) -2.31

Forza X1 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Twin Vee Powercats. Forza X1 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Twin Vee Powercats, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Twin Vee Powercats and Forza X1’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twin Vee Powercats -18.92% -20.23% -16.93% Forza X1 N/A -49.44% -48.12%

Summary

Twin Vee Powercats beats Forza X1 on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Twin Vee Powercats

(Get Rating)

Twin Vee PowerCats Co. designs, manufactures, and markets recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. The company operated through three segments: Gas-Powered Boat, Electric-Powered Boat, and Franchise. The company's boats allow consumers to use them for a range of recreational activities, including fishing, diving, and water skiing; and commercial activities, including transportation, eco tours, fishing and diving expeditions. Further, it is developing fully electric and gas-powered boats. The company sells its boats through a network of 19 independent boat dealers in North America and the Caribbean. Twin Vee PowerCats Co. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Fort Pierce, Florida. Twin Vee Powercats Co. operates as a subsidiary of Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc.

About Forza X1

(Get Rating)

Forza X1, Inc. focuses on designing, developing, and manufacturing fully electric boats in the United States. It intends to offer its products through a vertically integrated direct-to-consumer system. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Pierce, Florida. Forza X1, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Twin Vee Powercats Co.

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Vee Powercats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Vee Powercats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.