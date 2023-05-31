Analyzing Twin Vee Powercats (NASDAQ:VEEE) & Forza X1 (NASDAQ:FRZA)

Twin Vee Powercats (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Rating) and Forza X1 (NASDAQ:FRZA – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Twin Vee Powercats and Forza X1, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Twin Vee Powercats
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Forza X1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Twin Vee Powercats and Forza X1’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Twin Vee Powercats
|$31.99 million
|0.34
|-$5.14 million
|($0.79)
|-1.97
|Forza X1
|N/A
|N/A
|-$3.63 million
|($0.55)
|-2.31
Forza X1 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Twin Vee Powercats. Forza X1 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Twin Vee Powercats, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Profitability
This table compares Twin Vee Powercats and Forza X1’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Twin Vee Powercats
|-18.92%
|-20.23%
|-16.93%
|Forza X1
|N/A
|-49.44%
|-48.12%
Summary
Twin Vee Powercats beats Forza X1 on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Twin Vee Powercats
Twin Vee PowerCats Co. designs, manufactures, and markets recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. The company operated through three segments: Gas-Powered Boat, Electric-Powered Boat, and Franchise. The company's boats allow consumers to use them for a range of recreational activities, including fishing, diving, and water skiing; and commercial activities, including transportation, eco tours, fishing and diving expeditions. Further, it is developing fully electric and gas-powered boats. The company sells its boats through a network of 19 independent boat dealers in North America and the Caribbean. Twin Vee PowerCats Co. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Fort Pierce, Florida. Twin Vee Powercats Co. operates as a subsidiary of Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc.
About Forza X1
Forza X1, Inc. focuses on designing, developing, and manufacturing fully electric boats in the United States. It intends to offer its products through a vertically integrated direct-to-consumer system. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Pierce, Florida. Forza X1, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Twin Vee Powercats Co.
