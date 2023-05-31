Head-To-Head Contrast: fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) versus Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG)

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG – Get Rating) and fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group and fuboTV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group N/A N/A N/A fuboTV -46.26% -94.34% -34.43%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group and fuboTV, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group 0 0 0 0 N/A fuboTV 0 2 3 0 2.60

Risk & Volatility

fuboTV has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 199.40%. Given fuboTV’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe fuboTV is more favorable than Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group.

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has a beta of 17.53, meaning that its share price is 1,653% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, fuboTV has a beta of 2.3, meaning that its share price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.5% of fuboTV shares are held by institutional investors. 63.6% of Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of fuboTV shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group and fuboTV’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group $3.51 million 101.78 N/A N/A N/A fuboTV $1.09 billion 0.45 -$561.48 million ($2.58) -0.65

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than fuboTV.

Summary

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group beats fuboTV on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group is an exploration and development company, which engages in the exploration, mining and sale of rare earths, primarily tantalum. The company was founded on April 21, 1999 and is headquartered in Xi’an, China.

About fuboTV

fuboTV, Inc. operates as a sports-first, live TV streaming company. The firm focuses on offering subscribers access to tens of thousands of live sporting events annually as well as news and entertainment content. Its platform, fuboTV, allows customers to access content through streaming devices and on Smart TVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

