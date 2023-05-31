Pagaya Technologies (PGY) & Its Competitors Head-To-Head Analysis

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) is one of 85 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Pagaya Technologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pagaya Technologies and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pagaya Technologies $748.93 million -$302.32 million -2.27 Pagaya Technologies Competitors $3.37 billion $478.56 million -0.60

Pagaya Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Pagaya Technologies. Pagaya Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Pagaya Technologies has a beta of 7.89, indicating that its share price is 689% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pagaya Technologies’ competitors have a beta of 6.17, indicating that their average share price is 517% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Pagaya Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pagaya Technologies -42.32% -8.02% -5.81% Pagaya Technologies Competitors -193.18% -32.48% -10.78%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Pagaya Technologies and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pagaya Technologies 0 4 2 0 2.33 Pagaya Technologies Competitors 290 1309 1934 67 2.49

Pagaya Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $3.64, indicating a potential upside of 228.08%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 35.71%. Given Pagaya Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pagaya Technologies is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.6% of Pagaya Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.9% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.8% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pagaya Technologies competitors beat Pagaya Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

