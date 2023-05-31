ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Receives $80.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Argus lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ManpowerGroup

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 73.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the first quarter worth $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the first quarter worth $41,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Stock Down 0.4 %

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $72.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.21. ManpowerGroup has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $92.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 3.9%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.53%.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Corporate. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

Featured Stories

