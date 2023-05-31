Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AIRG. B. Riley reduced their price target on Airgain from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Airgain from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Airgain from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

AIRG opened at $5.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.62. The company has a market cap of $60.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.97. Airgain has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $11.33.

Airgain ( NASDAQ:AIRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $19.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.48 million. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 14.03% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. On average, analysts predict that Airgain will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIRG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Airgain by 30.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Airgain by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Airgain by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 739,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after buying an additional 105,601 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airgain by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 16,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Airgain by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. 54.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

