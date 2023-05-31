Desjardins Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) – Research analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, May 25th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $11.35 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $11.50. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $11.73 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2024 earnings at $12.05 EPS.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported C$3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.92 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$15.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.07 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 27.81%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$146.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Cormark decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$141.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$141.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$137.70.

Shares of TSE:RY opened at C$123.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$171.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$129.82 and a 200 day moving average price of C$132.15. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$116.75 and a 12-month high of C$140.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 51.38%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

